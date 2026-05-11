FCC Delays Banned Drone and Router Restrictions Until 2029
Restrictions tied to the agency’s Covered List had been set to take effect in 2027.
Restrictions tied to the agency’s Covered List had been set to take effect in 2027.
The company is on track to hit 3 million fiber passings by 2028.
A larger deal in which GCI would take control of LLA fell apart.
The UK used Starlink to support Ukraine and British soldiers abroad.
Malicious hackers are arming themselves with AI to supercharge their ability to break into the world’s computers.