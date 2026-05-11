FCC Delays Banned Drone and Router Restrictions Until 2029

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission is delaying until 2029 restrictions on software and firmware updates for certain foreign-made drones and routers.

In an announcement posted Friday, the FCC’s Office of Engineering and Technology said that extending a previous deadline by nearly two years was necessary, citing “special circumstances” that justify a departure from general rules.

The FCC’s original deadline would have banned firmware updates to these devices after March 1, 2027.