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FCC, Elder Justice Council Partner to Protect Americans From Imposter Scams

The ‘Never, Ever’ campaign is designed to bring awareness to government and business imposter scams.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
FCC, Elder Justice Council Partner to Protect Americans From Imposter Scams
Photo of Ed Bartholme, chief of the FCC's Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau.

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission is partnering with the Department of Health and Human Services’ Elder Justice Council to launch the “Never, Ever” campaign, bringing awareness to government and business imposter scams.

The campaign is designed to educate and protect seniors by educating them about scam calls and what FCC employees will never do.

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FCC Department of Health and Human Services Elder Justice Council Ed Bartholme Brendan Carr Public Safety SK Teleco

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