FCC Gets $3.7 Billion in Funding Requests for Cybersecurity Pilot Program

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2024 – A Federal Communications Commission pilot program aimed at providing cybersecurity resources to schools and libraries has attracted attention from more than 2,700 anchor institutions nationwide.

“The vulnerabilities in the networks we have in our schools and libraries are real—and growing,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a Friday press release . “The overwhelming response to our pilot program makes clear that the cybersecurity threats impacting school systems are widespread.”

The FCC received 2,734 requests for funding totaling more than $3.7 billion under the three year Schools and Libraries Cybersecurity Pilot Program from anchor institutions across the country.

During the filing window for the program, which was open from Sept. 17 until Nov. 1, the FCC received applications for funding from both rural and urban schools and libraries in all 50 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico.

The pilot program will disburse up to $200 million in funding to eligible anchor institutions to assist in the purchase and operation of cybersecurity services and equipment. The FCC will also use the program to gather data about how to bolster the defenses of libraries and schools against future cyber attacks like the offshore May attack on the Seattle Public Library system , which left much of its critical infrastructure offline.

The FCC plans to disburse funding according to which anchor institutions would benefit most from bolstered cybersecurity. The FCC noted in its release that selected participants and next steps would be announced in a future public notice.