FCC Launches Committee Focusing on Impact of Artificial Intelligence

The committee will delve into the ramifications of emerging AI technologies concerning consumer privacy and protection.

WASHINGTON, February 21, 2024 – The Federal Communications Commission announced the relaunch of a consumer advisory committee Tuesday with a specific focus on analyzing how artificial intelligence impacts consumers.

It comes as the agency prioritizes protecting consumers from unwarranted and illegal communications facilitated by AI ahead of the 2024 election.

This commitment was underscored when the FCC earlier this month banned the use of AI to mimic human voices for generating robocalls.

“As AI rapidly advances, illegal calls utilize more sophisticated tactics, and too many communications tools potentially leave limited-English speakers behind, we are committed to actively engaging these challenges and opportunities today and looking into the future,” Rosenworcel said in a statement announcing the committee .

The federal advisory committee comprises 28 members appointed by Rosenworcel. These members represent diverse backgrounds, including non-profit organizations, communication companies, trade associations, and individual stakeholders.

The inaugural consumer advisory committee meeting is scheduled for April 4.