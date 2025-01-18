FCC Names Participants in Cybersecurity Pilot Program for Schools and Libraries

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2025 – The Federal Communications Commission announced the schools, libraries, and consortia of schools and libraries participating in agency's Cybersecurity Pilot Program in a public notice Thursday.

Of the 707 selected participants for the test program, 645 were schools and school districts, 50 were libraries, and 12 were consortia. The pool includes all fifty states, Tribal lands, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C.

Many states are represented by just one Pilot Program participant, but the average is 14. Texas has the most with 71.

Totaling $200 million, the Cybersecurity Pilot Program is supported by funds from the the $8.1 billion Universal Service Fund, which is managed for the FCC by the Universal Service Administrative Company

The experimental program will provide government officials with “data about the most effective and coordinated way to address the growing cyber needs of schools and libraries,” Rosenworcel said.

With limited funding, schools and libraries are especially vulnerable to cyberattacks.

“Modern connectivity has brought with it increased cybersecurity threats and attacks, particularly for K-12 schools and libraries,” an FCC press release stated.

In May 2024, for example, an offshore actor struck the Seattle Public Library and demanded ransom in exchange for the stolen data, to no avail.

Laura Gentry, Head of Communications at SPL, confirmed to Broadband Breakfast that SPL had applied for the Cybersecurity Pilot Program but was ultimately not chosen as one of the 707 participants.

SPL likely did not meet the FCC matching criteria.

“To select Pilot participants… Commission staff first looked at qualifying applicants’ discount rate and National School Lunch Program percentages, prioritizing the highest percentages,” the notice said.