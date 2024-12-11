FCC Opens Airwaves for Low Power Devices, Loosens Financing for Broadband

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2024 – The Federal Communications Commission moved Wednesday to open more of the unlicensed 6 GigaHertz band to very low power devices, and to loosen financing requirements for some of its broadband subsidy programs.

The agency opened up the remaining 350 megahertz of the 6 GHz band for unlicensed use by very low power devices, making 1200 contiguous megahertz for that purpose. Just as when the FCC opened the initial 850 megahertz to VLP devices last year, devices can operate indoors and outdoors without a frequency coordination system.

“These are the airwaves where we can really develop new wearable technologies and expand access to augmented and virtual reality in ways that will provide new opportunities in education, healthcare, and entertainment,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said.