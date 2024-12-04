FCC Responds to Mercury Broadband RDOF Defaults

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2024 – The federal agency responsible for communications regulation has responded to numerous defaults by Mercury Broadband under a federal broadband funding program.

The Federal Communications Commission announced that it would be holding Mercury accountable for thousands of defaults on its obligations under the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund in a Nov. 27 public notice .

To date, the company has defaulted on around 2,000 Census Block Groups that it won in the 2020 RDOF reverse auction, citing rising costs and competitive encroachment. The FCC published a 189-page document listing Mercury’s defaulted CBGs, the latest of which occurred Nov. 25 .

The company was originally awarded more than $6.8 million in RDOF funds to serve 167,684 locations across six states, according to FCC records.

The FCC noted that Mercury will be subject to non-compliance measures as a result of its defaults. The Commission did not outline specific fines that the company would face.

Mercury Broadband, based in Kansas City, Mo., provides fiber and wireless connectivity solutions in 5 states.