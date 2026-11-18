WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2026 – Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr said Wednesday that the agency has the votes to approve a final rule allowing state and local prisons to jam illegal cell phone signals, giving correctional facilities a new tool to prevent inmates from coordinating criminal activity behind bars.

Speaking at a press conference in Columbia, South Carolina, Carr said the FCC will vote Thursday on the measure, which would remove a federal restriction that has prevented state and local prisons from using jamming technology. The rule would allow, but not require, correctional facilities to deploy the technology.

“We have the votes to get it across the finish line,” Carr said in response to a question about whether the three-member commission had sufficient support. He added that jamming may not be the right solution for every facility.

Carr said as many as 500,000 inmates nationwide have access to contraband cell phones. Prison officials recover approximately 25,000 illegal phones from state and local facilities each year, he said. Inmates have used the devices to coordinate drug trafficking, order killings, intimidate witnesses and conduct other criminal operations outside prison walls.

South Carolina officials joined Carr at the press conference to describe how contraband phones have threatened correctional officers and the public . Former South Carolina Department of Corrections Captain Robert Johnson, who was shot six times in his home in 2010 after an inmate allegedly arranged a killing through a contraband phone, also spoke at the event.

Johnson said the inmate paid $6,000 to have him killed. He has undergone more than 30 surgeries since the shooting and has spent years advocating for prison cell phone restrictions .

“No inmate should have been able to call from his cell to outside the prison to put a hit on anyone,” Johnson said.

Carr said the technology has improved enough to target individual correctional facilities without disrupting wireless signals in surrounding communities. He also said the FCC has included safeguards to track jamming equipment and prevent it from being diverted for unauthorized use.

The rule will not require prisons to immediately deploy jamming systems. After the vote, facilities will need to develop plans with technology vendors and submit them to the FCC for review. Carr said the process should be streamlined, with the agency checking that proposed systems are directed inside facilities rather than toward surrounding communities.

South Carolina Corrections Director Joel Anderson said his department hopes to be among the first to apply. The state plans to implement the technology one institution at a time, he said, adding that officials have already tested systems that successfully blocked signals inside prison housing areas without affecting reception outside.

Anderson said South Carolina's existing managed-access technology is approximately 80 to 85 percent effective, leaving a portion of inmates able to use contraband devices.

Carr acknowledged that the proposal has faced opposition from the telecommunications industry , but said that resistance has diminished as the technology has improved and other approaches have failed to fully address the problem.

He said Congress could still pursue legislation to codify prison jamming authority, although congressional action would not be necessary for the FCC's rule to take effect.

The decision is scheduled for the FCC's Nov.19 open meeting. Carr said the rule could become effective shortly after publication in the Federal Register.