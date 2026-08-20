FCC

FCC’s E-Rate Proposal Draws Early Pushback from Schools, Libraries

Advocates were quick to weigh in after the sweeping proposal hit the Federal Register Friday

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

4 min read
FCC’s E-Rate Proposal Draws Early Pushback from Schools, Libraries
Photo of students utilizing digital resources in a school library from Doss Elementary School in Austin, Texas.

WASHINGTON, August 20, 2026 – The Federal Communications Commission has put the future of the E-Rate program on the table. Schools and libraries are warning that they could pay the price.

Schools and libraries wasted little time pushing back after the FCC opened the public comment period on its sweeping E-Rate proposal Friday. The early filings show a program-wide alarm recipients who say the changes on the table could force staff cuts, strip cybersecurity protections, and hand Washington control over decisions that have long belonged to local school boards and library trustees.

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