FTC

FTC Proposal Would Require Retailers to be Transparent About Personalized Pricing

The FTC is seeking comment on the proposal for the next 30 days.

Associated Press

Associated Press

4 min read
FTC Proposal Would Require Retailers to be Transparent About Personalized Pricing
Photo of FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson on May 26, 2026, by Mark Schiefelbein/AP

August 20, 2026 (AP) – Companies that secretly vary prices based on how much they think individual customers will pay could face federal charges under a proposed policy released Wednesday by the Federal Trade Commission.

“When consumers see a listed price, they expect it to be (the) same price that everyone else sees, not the retailer’s estimate of how much they are willing to pay based on their personal data,” FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson said in a statement.

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