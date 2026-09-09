About 1 Million BEAD-Eligible Locations Remain, Researchers Say
Tentative NTIA estimates appear to target about half those locations
Jake Neenan
— 4 min read
WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2026 – There are likely about 1 million eligible locations remaining as the Commerce Department plans another round of its broadband expansion program, according to a new analysis of broadband coverage data.
But it’s not clear the National Telecommunications and Information Administration is still targeting all the locations that would be eligible under the program’s normal rules.
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