BEAD

About 1 Million BEAD-Eligible Locations Remain, Researchers Say

Tentative NTIA estimates appear to target about half those locations

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

4 min read
About 1 Million BEAD-Eligible Locations Remain, Researchers Say
Photo of the Herbert C. Hoover Building, which houses the Department of Commerce, by Ken Lund

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2026 – There are likely about 1 million eligible locations remaining as the Commerce Department plans another round of its broadband expansion program, according to a new analysis of broadband coverage data.

But it’s not clear the National Telecommunications and Information Administration is still targeting all the locations that would be eligible under the program’s normal rules.

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BEAD ACLP Michael Santorelli Alex Karras NTIA Broadband Mapping and Data

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