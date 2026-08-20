Zayo Reaches Fiber Reserve Deal with Corning
The company secured ‘a significant portion’ of the fiber it will need this decade
The company secured ‘a significant portion’ of the fiber it will need this decade
Advocates were quick to weigh in after the sweeping proposal hit the Federal Register Friday
The company will offer Cox subscribers a free mobile line for one year
Broadband Breakfast CEO previews the 35-lesson course tracing American telecom from Bell's patent to AI. The course launches Monday
The FTC is seeking comment on the proposal for the next 30 days.