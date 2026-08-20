Infrastructure

Zayo Reaches Fiber Reserve Deal with Corning

The company secured ‘a significant portion’ of the fiber it will need this decade

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

2 min read
Zayo Reaches Fiber Reserve Deal with Corning
Screenshot of Zayo CEO Steve Smith from The Pacific Telecommunications Council

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2026 – Zayo has reached a deal with Corning to secure “a significant portion” of the fiber Zayo projects it will need through the rest of the decade.

The companies declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, which they announced Thursday.

CTA Image

Sign Up for FREE for First Two Modules

Sign Up for FREE for Section A
Post tagged in
Infrastructure Zayo NVIDIA Bob Whitman Steve Smith Fiber

Read more

Popular Tags

FCC’s E-Rate Proposal Draws Early Pushback from Schools, Libraries FCC Broadband Breakfast Course Traces 150 Years of American Telecommunications Broadband's Impact AI Buildout Worsening Supply Costs, Permit Worries, ISPs Say BEAD Digital Equity Suit Paused Until New Funding Notice NTIA California Not Sold on Wisconsin Bell’s $55 Million Whistleblower Settlement AT&T Zayo Reaches Fiber Reserve Deal with Corning Infrastructure