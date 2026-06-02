FCC

FCC’s Jay Schwarz Touts Deregulation, Increased Competition in Broadband

‘Speeds are up, prices are down and competition is intensifying’ says the FCC Space Bureau Chief

Zach Stark

Zach Stark

2 min read
FCC’s Jay Schwarz Touts Deregulation, Increased Competition in Broadband
Photo of FCC Chief of Space Bureau Jay Schwarz.

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 – FCC Space Bureau Chief Jay Schwarz says that new internet policy reforms will bring “more competition, better services, and lower prices” in a May 29 article for The Dallas Morning News

Schwarz argued that the combination of rapid innovation and recent deregulation have delivered tangible results to Americans, including a 51% increase in download speeds while using 32% more data and a 4.1% drop in prices for wireless subscribers. “This progress has been fueled by two key factors: American ingenuity and the power of competition” Schwarz said in the article. 

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