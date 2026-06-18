Spectrum

Federated Looking to Boost CBRS Capacity

The company says its new Spectrum AI tool can open up 50 percent more spectrum without deploying new gear

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Federated Looking to Boost CBRS Capacity
Photo by Dylan Carr via Unsplash

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2026 – Federated Wireless is aiming to boost shared spectrum capacity without additional airwaves or network gear.

The company’s new Spectrum AI tool, which it said will be commercially available in mid-July, uses machine learning to judge the guard bands and power limits necessary to avoid interference for a given radio. The more granular simulation, the company says, can open up 50 percent more spectrum in some cases, without deploying any new equipment or bringing in additional spectrum.

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