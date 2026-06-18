Federated Looking to Boost CBRS Capacity

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2026 – Federated Wireless is aiming to boost shared spectrum capacity without additional airwaves or network gear.

The company’s new Spectrum AI tool, which it said will be commercially available in mid-July, uses machine learning to judge the guard bands and power limits necessary to avoid interference for a given radio. The more granular simulation, the company says, can open up 50 percent more spectrum in some cases, without deploying any new equipment or bringing in additional spectrum.