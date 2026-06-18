Federated Looking to Boost CBRS Capacity
The company says its new Spectrum AI tool can open up 50 percent more spectrum without deploying new gear
Jake Neenan
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, June 18, 2026 – Federated Wireless is aiming to boost shared spectrum capacity without additional airwaves or network gear.
The company’s new Spectrum AI tool, which it said will be commercially available in mid-July, uses machine learning to judge the guard bands and power limits necessary to avoid interference for a given radio. The more granular simulation, the company says, can open up 50 percent more spectrum in some cases, without deploying any new equipment or bringing in additional spectrum.
Post tagged in