Tribal

Fiber Group Says Broadband Key to Closing Connectivity Gap on Tribal Lands

A new report says fiber networks can support economic growth, healthcare access, and long-term resilience in Tribal communities.

Sergio Romero

Sergio Romero

1 min read
Fiber Group Says Broadband Key to Closing Connectivity Gap on Tribal Lands
Photo of attendees at a Tribal Broadband Bootcamp in Aguanga, Calif., illustrating efforts to expand connectivity in Tribal communities, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2026 – The Fiber Broadband Association said fiber infrastructure is critical to closing the digital divide in Tribal communities, where connectivity gaps remain significantly higher than the national average.

In a new report titled How Fiber Broadband Can Close the Digital Divide in Tribal Communities, the group said roughly 24 percent of residents on Tribal lands lack reliable internet access, compared to about 7 percent nationwide.

The report said fiber is the most durable and scalable technology for meeting long-term connectivity needs, supporting applications such as telehealth, education, and economic development.

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