Fiber Group Says Broadband Key to Closing Connectivity Gap on Tribal Lands

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2026 – The Fiber Broadband Association said fiber infrastructure is critical to closing the digital divide in Tribal communities, where connectivity gaps remain significantly higher than the national average.

In a new report titled How Fiber Broadband Can Close the Digital Divide in Tribal Communities , the group said roughly 24 percent of residents on Tribal lands lack reliable internet access, compared to about 7 percent nationwide.

The report said fiber is the most durable and scalable technology for meeting long-term connectivity needs, supporting applications such as telehealth, education, and economic development.