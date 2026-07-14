Briefs

Former GOP FCC General Counsel Criticizes Supreme Court over FTC Firing Case

Bruce Fein says the decision was a betrayal of the Constitution’s separation of powers.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

1 min read
Former GOP FCC General Counsel Criticizes Supreme Court over FTC Firing Case
Photo of former FCC General Counsel Bruce Fein testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington on April 1, 2009, by Manual Balce Ceneta/AP.
Post tagged in
Briefs Slaughter v. Trump FCC Supreme Court President Trump Mark Fowler Rebecca Slaughter John Roberts Bruce Fein Alvaro Bedoya

Read more

Popular Tags

Former GOP FCC General Counsel Criticizes Supreme Court over FTC Firing Case FCC Broadband Breakfast to Mark America250 With Telecom150, a Series on American Telecom Broadband's Impact States Tell FCC to Leave Pole Attachment Authority Intact BEAD Oregon Re-Awards Refused BEAD Locations NTIA States Tell FCC to Leave Pole Attachment Authority Intact Infrastructure AT&T Reaches $184 Million Settlement Deal With Pensioners AT&T