Former GOP FCC General Counsel Criticizes Supreme Court over FTC Firing Case
Bruce Fein says the decision was a betrayal of the Constitution’s separation of powers.
Bruce Fein says the decision was a betrayal of the Constitution’s separation of powers.
Golden State’s Attorney General forms 12-state coalition to block Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. Discovery merger, hoping to reprise success in halting Nexstar-TEGNA from integrating their operations
The facility will be built in Sturgeon County, Alberta, and powered by a natural gas-fired plant.
Lawmakers must weigh three competing state bills proposing bans ranging from 180 days to three years.
Utility regulators in Washington, Ohio, and Connecticut call FCC’s proposed recertification unnecessary.