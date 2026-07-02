AI

Gavin Newsom Proposes AI Equity Fund with Only a Few Details

The California Democrat said Americans should ‘own a piece of the future'

Lincoln Patience

Lincoln Patience

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Gavin Newsom Proposes AI Equity Fund with Only a Few Details
Photo of Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaking on his state budget proposal on May 14, 2026 (Jeff Chiu/AP).

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2026 – California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D, is calling for a national public equity fund that would give every American a stake in the wealth created by artificial intelligence, outlining the proposal in a June 26 Substack essay.

Newsom said the country is entering a new economic era in which automation could generate enormous gains, and he argued those gains must be broadly shared. His plan would create a federal fund that takes a major ownership position in the AI economy and uses revenues to support workers displaced by automation.

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