Gavin Newsom Proposes AI Equity Fund with Only a Few Details

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2026 – California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D, is calling for a national public equity fund that would give every American a stake in the wealth created by artificial intelligence, outlining the proposal in a June 26 Substack essay .

Newsom said the country is entering a new economic era in which automation could generate enormous gains, and he argued those gains must be broadly shared. His plan would create a federal fund that takes a major ownership position in the AI economy and uses revenues to support workers displaced by automation.