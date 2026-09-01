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GCI Expands 5G to 9 More Southeast Alaska Towns

GCI has expanded 5G service to nine more Southeast Alaska communities, boosting mobile connectivity across the region.

Akshaya Krishnan

Akshaya Krishnan

2 min read
GCI Expands 5G to 9 More Southeast Alaska Towns
Carrier expands 5G in nine more Southeast Alaska communities

Sept. 1, 2026 — General Communications Inc. is expanding 5G service to nine more Southeast Alaska communities, completing updates in Craig, Haines, Hydaburg, Kake, Klawock, Klukwan, Metlakatla, Skagway, and Thorne Bay. 

GCI, which serves more than 200 communities, says that the work brings faster speeds and greater unlimited talk, text and data coverage to residents who rely on connectivity for ferry schedules, weather information and travel. The upgrades are part of a statewide push that has brought 5G to more than 125 communities - around 83% of Alaskans - since GCI launched the service in Anchorage in 2020. 

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