GOP Policy Experts Offer Views on a Trump NTIA

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2024 - Two GOP policy experts expect federal broadband funding to change in a new Republican Donald Trump administration, with money going to alternative technologies, such as low Earth orbit satellite and perhaps unlicensed fixed wireless.

The experts engaged in a discussion moderated by New Street Research Policy Advisor Blair Levin Friday centered around the Biden administration’s $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

John Kneuer, the former head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration under President George W. Bush, noted that if Trump is elected, “[BEAD is] not going to stay the way it is.”

Specifically, Kneuer noted a likely restructuring of the rules and regulations for BEAD by the NTIA, the body that administers the BEAD program .

Wiley Rein Special Counsel Crystal Tully agreed. She said that although it was unlikely that BEAD funding earmarks would taken back from recipient states, the funding would likely be re-prioritized.

“I don’t think the money gets clawed back, especially from Republican rural states,” Tully said.

Tully referred to a recent push by Republicans to expand internet access using technologies other than fiber, highlighted by Elon Musk’s effort to provide Starlink satellite internet service to aid in hurricane recovery efforts.