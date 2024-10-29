GOP Policy Experts Offer Views on a Trump NTIA
BEAD funds unlikely to be clawed back, one expert said.
Ari Bertenthal
WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2024 - Two GOP policy experts expect federal broadband funding to change in a new Republican Donald Trump administration, with money going to alternative technologies, such as low Earth orbit satellite and perhaps unlicensed fixed wireless.
The experts engaged in a discussion moderated by New Street Research Policy Advisor Blair Levin Friday centered around the Biden administration’s $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
John Kneuer, the former head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration under President George W. Bush, noted that if Trump is elected, “[BEAD is] not going to stay the way it is.”
Specifically, Kneuer noted a likely restructuring of the rules and regulations for BEAD by the NTIA, the body that administers the BEAD program.
Wiley Rein Special Counsel Crystal Tully agreed. She said that although it was unlikely that BEAD funding earmarks would taken back from recipient states, the funding would likely be re-prioritized.
“I don’t think the money gets clawed back, especially from Republican rural states,” Tully said.
Tully referred to a recent push by Republicans to expand internet access using technologies other than fiber, highlighted by Elon Musk’s effort to provide Starlink satellite internet service to aid in hurricane recovery efforts.
“Republicans have really been out there supporting alternative technologies. Over the last few months there has been a lot of movement toward low Earth orbit [satellites] and away from fiber,” Tully said.