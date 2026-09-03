Grain Management Completes Ritter-Great Plains Merger, Launches Rightfiber

WASHINGTON, Sept 3, 2026 - Grain Management has completed the strategic combination of Ritter Communications and Great Plains Communications, forming Rightfiber, one of the largest privately held fiber broadband platforms in the United States.

The deal, first announced in June, unites two century-old regional telecom operators into a single brand serving more than 400 communities across 20 states. Rightfiber now operates a 28,000-mile fiber network with over 300,000 Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) passings, providing residential and business internet, carrier services and connectivity for hyperscalers and community partners.

Heath Simpson, a board member of Ritter Communications, will serve as CEO of the combined company. In a statement , Simpson said the merger creates an organization “built on shared values, exceptional people, and a commitment to investing in the communities we serve,” and positions Rightfiber to expand fiber access while maintaining local customer relationships.

To fund continued organic growth and potential acquisitions, Rightfiber has entered into a $1.6 billion credit facility led by Fifth Third Bank. Simpson said the team is in place, network integration is connected, systems integration is underway and the growth plan is fully funded.

Grain Management, founded in 2007, has long supported both Ritter and Great Plains through investments in fiber infrastructure, operational expansion and broadband accessibility. The firm specializes in digital infrastructure, including fiber networks, data centers, wireless spectrum and cell towers, and views broadband as foundational to broader tech-enabled transformation across industries.

Customers should see a seamless transition to the Rightfiber brand, with existing services, local support teams and relationships remaining in place while gaining access to the combined organization’s expanded capabilities and resources. The company says it will continue investing in network expansion, technology innovation and community initiatives throughout its growing footprint.