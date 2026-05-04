Group Targets Longmeadow Municipal Broadband Plan

May 4, 2026 – An out-of-town advocacy group has launched a campaign urging residents to oppose a proposed municipal broadband project in Longmeadow, Massachusetts.

Residents say the group, Mass Priorities, has been knocking on doors, sending postcards and distributing flyers in an effort to sway public opinion against the community fiber initiative, which local officials have promoted as a solution to persistent connectivity issues.

The proposal centers on building a municipally supported fiber network to improve internet reliability and speed in the town. Advocates say the project is necessary as more residents rely on high-speed connections for work and daily life.