Hoopa Valley Tribe Opens Data Center to Advance Tribal Data Sovereignty

August 7, 2026 – The Hoopa Valley Tribe has opened a new data center that will serve as the operational hub for its tribally-owned broadband network.

The Hoopa Valley Public Utilities District celebrated the grand opening of its new data center last month, marking a milestone in the Hoopa Valley Tribe’s effort to expand high-speed internet access across the Hoopa Valley Indian Reservation, Willow Creek, and Trinity County.

“This is truly a great day for the Hoopa Valley Tribe, for the department and for the Hoopa people,” Hoopa Valley Tribal Vice Chairman Jordan Hailey said. “It makes me proud as a Hoopa Tribal member and a member of this community to see everything that they’ve accomplished.”

The data center will house the equipment needed to operate HVPUD’s growing fiber network and will serve as the dedicated home for Acorn Connected, the Tribe’s internet service provider. Designed by a regional architect and built by ACGC of Eureka, the facility incorporates Hupa design elements, wood accents, and artwork from local artists.

Beyond its technical role, HVPUD says the facility represents a step toward Tribal data sovereignty, giving the Tribe greater ownership and control over the infrastructure, systems, and information serving its community.

More than 50 community members, HVPUD staff, project partners, and local leaders attended the event, which included facility tours.

"We’re looking to have our community support us in our next fiber journey, starting with this data center,” HVPUD General Manager Linnea Jackson. “It’s going to be our hub. It’s going to be for our customer base, and it’s for our Hoopa people.”

Fiber expansion follows

The data center’s opening comes as HVPUD moves forward with the Hoopa Trinity Rural Access Linkup Initiative (TRAIL) project, which will extend fiber-optic broadband into portions of Willow Creek and Trinity County that have long lacked reliable service.

Once construction is complete, eligible homes, businesses, and community institutions within the project footprint will be able to sign up for service through Acorn Connected, HVPUD’s communications and technology division. HVPUD plans to offer speeds up to 1 Gigabit per second, with custom 10-Gigabit connections available on request.

“Our people have called this valley home for millennia, so our commitment to this region goes far deeper than just providing a service — we are deeply invested in our collective future,” Jackson said. “When you need support, you aren’t calling a distant call center; you’re reaching neighbors who are genuinely responsive and care about keeping our community connected.”

HVPUD is currently completing design, surveys, and permitting for the TRAIL project, with work expected to continue through summer 2026.

Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2027 and wrap up by December 2027, following existing roads, rights-of-way, and utility routes where feasible to minimize disruption. This phase will serve eligible properties within the funded project area in Trinity County and portions of Willow Creek and Douglas City.

The project is funded through the California Public Utilities Commission’s Last Mile Federal Funding Account Program, part of the state’s broader push to close broadband gaps in unserved and underserved areas.

Together, the data center and the TRAIL project reflect HVPUD’s broader strategy: build the local infrastructure and workforce to operate a Tribally owned network, then use it to connect communities that have gone without reliable broadband for years.

“We are a regional leader, and we anticipate being in that same position for years to come,” Jackson said.