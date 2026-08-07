White House Nominates Danielle Thumann for FCC Spot

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2026 – President Donald Trump nominated Danielle Thumann to serve on the Federal Communications Commission.

The White House sent Thumann’s nomination to the Senate Friday. She is currently a senior counsel in FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s office.

Thumann was previously a legal advisor to Carr for two years when he served as a commissioner. She left in July 2023 to work as a senior attorney at Crown Castle before rejoining Carr’s office in August 2024.

“Danielle is a dedicated public servant and has consistently delivered policy wins from bridging the digital divide and protecting consumers to advancing public safety,” Carr said in a post on X .

She’ll have to be confirmed by the Senate before taking a spot as a commissioner. That would give Republicans a 3-1 majority at the agency.

The FCC by law can't have more than three members from the president’s party. Thumann’s nomination was not paired with a candidate for the open Democratic seat, as presidents prior to Trump have typically done.

“Congratulations to Danielle on her nomination to the FCC. Serving on this Commission is one of the most rewarding jobs in government,” FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, the agency’s lone Democrat, posted on X . “I look forward to continuing our work together, hopefully soon with a full Commission of five, the way this agency was built to operate.”

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., opposed FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty’s nomination last year, citing a similar lack of Democratic appointees despite an open seat.

The FCC also needs three commissioners to have a quorum and be able to vote on new proposals and orders.

When asked in June why she thought Trump had yet to fire her, Gomez responded: “I don’t know, but I’m assuming the quorum is a good reason.”

Trump has fired Democratic appointees at other agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission, something the Supreme Court recently affirmed the White House’s authority to do.

In a recent Harvard Business Review paper, former FCC Chief of Staff Blair Levin said it was likely Trump would nominate a third Republican before firing Gomez, if he were going to, to avoid the disruption that would come from lacking a quorum.

But he cautioned that that path also faced "legal and political challenges," and could be fought in court. Carr also already has a 2-1 majority.

Gomez's term officially ended June 30, but she can remain in her seat unless she is repalced until the next session of Congress ends. That would be in January 2028.

NCTA, which represents the cable industry, was pleased with Thumann’s nomination.

“Danielle brings deep expertise in communications law and policy, along with valuable experience across the FCC and the private sector, that will serve the Commission and the American public well,” NCTA CEO Cory Gardner said in a statement. “We look forward to working with her to advance policies that promote investment, innovation, and world-class wired and wireless broadband networks for consumers and businesses across the country.”