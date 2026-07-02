Fiber

House Bill Seeks to Avoid Another ‘Rip-and-Replace’ with Foreign Fiber Ban

The bipartisan FIREWALL Act would restrict federal broadband funding to domestically sourced or allied fiber-optic cable.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

2 min read
House Bill Seeks to Avoid Another ‘Rip-and-Replace’ with Foreign Fiber Ban
Photo of Rep. Darren Soto, R-Fla., from the congressman's website.

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2026 – A bipartisan House bill introduced Tuesday would bar the use of federal broadband funds to purchase fiber-optic cable sourced from countries of concern.

Lawmakers argued the restriction would help prevent a future “Rip-and-Replace” effort similar to the federal reimbursement program launched in 2021 that removed Chinese-made telecommunications equipment from U.S. networks over national security concerns.

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