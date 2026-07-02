House Bill Seeks to Avoid Another ‘Rip-and-Replace’ with Foreign Fiber Ban
The bipartisan FIREWALL Act would restrict federal broadband funding to domestically sourced or allied fiber-optic cable.
The bipartisan FIREWALL Act would restrict federal broadband funding to domestically sourced or allied fiber-optic cable.
AST SpaceMobile told the agency it was 'well-positioned' to deploy the spectrum for direct-to-device
The longtime attorney general won on his strong opposition to President Trump’s policies
The need for U.S. innovation was emphasized as the subcommittee discussed ten bills around emerging technology.
The California Democrat said Americans should ‘own a piece of the future'