House Committee Advances USDA Funding Bill
The bill includes $40 million for the ReConnect program.
Jake Neenan
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, June 3, 2026 – The House Rules Committee advanced Tuesday evening a bill that would fund the Department of Agriculture for fiscal year 2027, clearing the way for its consideration on the House floor.
The bill would provide $638 million in loans and grants for telecom and broadband, including $40 million for ReConnect program grants and more than $33 million for distance learning and telemedicine grants.
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