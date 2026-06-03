Funding

House Committee Advances USDA Funding Bill

The bill includes $40 million for the ReConnect program.

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

2 min read
House Committee Advances USDA Funding Bill
Photo of Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 by J. Scott Applewhite/AP

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2026 – The House Rules Committee advanced Tuesday evening a bill that would fund the Department of Agriculture for fiscal year 2027, clearing the way for its consideration on the House floor.

The bill would provide $638 million in loans and grants for telecom and broadband, including $40 million for ReConnect program grants and more than $33 million for distance learning and telemedicine grants. 

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Post tagged in
Funding USDA RUS ReConnect NRECA Andy Harris Jim Matheson Karl Elmshaeuser

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