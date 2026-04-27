RUS Signals Launch of Next ReConnect Funding Round

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2026 – The Rural Utilities Service plans to launch a sixth round of its ReConnect broadband program “sooner than later,” Administrator Karl Elmshaeuser said Monday.

The ReConnect program provides federal loans and grants to expand broadband in rural areas. Elmshaeuser said it has remained “extremely successful,” citing stable rules and engagement with providers.

Elmshaeuser said the future of the Agriculture Department's rural broadband programs may depend on broader legislative developments, including the Farm Bill, which the House is expected to take up on Thursday. “I’m at the mercy of whatever happens,” he said.

His remarks came during a legislative and policy conference hosted by NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill.

Elmshaeuser said USDA’s recent changes to environmental review rules have received “nothing but positive feedback.”

The department finalized a rule on April 7 consolidating seven regulations under the National Environmental Protection Act. Officials report the change has reduced the overall volume of regulations by 66 percent. However, many delays occur at the state and local level, he said.

“Our job is to make sure that we’re deploying the product to the American public,” Elmshaeuser added.

Elmshaeuser attributed the success of the ReConnect program to its stability, saying consistent rules have supported participation. The program’s fifth round , announced in 2024, provided $700 million in funding to expand broadband in rural communities.

“People understand what our rules are. There haven't been a lot of changes,” he said.

He thanked providers for their role in supporting economic activity in rural communities. “You’re providing economic development so that economic activity can follow,” he said.

The announcement signals continued federal investment alongside the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program. “We’re on the same team,” he said, noting agencies have processes in place to coordinate and resolve overlap.

He pointed to workforce shortages in rural areas and said RUS may address some gaps through its broadband technical assistance programs.

Elmshaeuser urged providers to keep historical deployment timelines in mind, comparing broadband expansion to rural electrification.

“We don’t want to lose sight of where we’ve been and the struggle it took to get there,” he said.