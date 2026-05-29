House Communications Subcommittee Sets GPS Hearing for June 4
An SIA attorney expects the FCC to seek more comment on the issue 'sometime this summer'
An SIA attorney expects the FCC to seek more comment on the issue 'sometime this summer'
The state has now awarded planning grants to 18 Tribal communities.
A near unanimous vote sends the legislation to the governor.
The move by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine comes as the industry is under pressure to pay the full costs of its vast networks.
Repair vessel weeks away as six aleutian communities lose service.