Spectrum

House Communications Subcommittee Sets GPS Hearing for June 4

An SIA attorney expects the FCC to seek more comment on the issue 'sometime this summer'

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
House Communications Subcommittee Sets GPS Hearing for June 4
Photo of Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., speaking at the FEMA State Disaster Recovery Center in Bowling Green, Ky. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 by Michael Clubb/AP

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2026 – The Trump administration’s quest to develop a companion GPS system is going to get a close look on Capitol Hill.

The House Communications and Technology Subcommittee is holding a hearing next week on GPS backups, the committee announced Thursday.

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