House Passes Trio of Last-Minute Broadband Bills

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2024 – The U.S. House advanced three communications bills Monday, two of which focused on resolving delays lawmakers said could hinder the success of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.

H.R. 3343: Federal Broadband Deployment Tracking Act

The Federal Broadband Deployment Tracking Act , co-introduced by Reps. August Pfluger, R-Texas, and Darren Soto, D-Fla., directly addressed concerns over how permitting delays could hinder BEAD-funded projects.

Speaking on the House floor, Pfluger cited a recent Government Accountability Office report that found the National Telecommunications and Information Administration frequently exceeds the 240-day deadline for reviewing broadband permitting requests on federal lands.

“Lengthy reviews and fees mean delays of service, leaving ordinary Americans without broadband. This bill enhances government accountability and accelerates broadband deployment,” Pfluger said.

The legislation would require NTIA to develop and submit a plan to Congress within 180 days, detailing how it will track the acceptance, processing, and resolution of broadband permitting applications on public lands or National Forest System land.

H.R. 3293: Expediting Federal Broadband Deployment Reviews Act

The Expediting Federal Broadband Deployment Reviews Act , introduced by Reps. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., and Angie Craig, D-Minn., would go a step further. The bill mandates that NTIA establish an interagency strike force to streamline permitting reviews for deploying broadband on federal lands.

“This strike force is necessary to expedite the permitting process so every American has access to broadband. We need to reform the broadband permitting process and hold agencies accountable for meeting their goals,” said Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, also speaking on the House floor.

Soto echoed the sentiment, adding, “While environmental and historic preservation protections will always be of the utmost importance, we should strive to ensure our agencies operate as efficiently as possible.”

The strike force, which would include the heads of all federal land management agencies, would hold periodic calls, set clear goals for application reviews, and monitor agency progress.

H.R. 1377: Promoting United States Wireless Leadership Act

The Promoting United States Wireless Leadership Act aims to maintain U.S. leadership in shaping global wireless technology standards, including for 6G.

The bill directs the NTIA to encourage trusted American companies to participate in international standard-setting bodies and requires a strategy briefing to Congress within 60 days of enactment.

Speaking on the House floor, Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., the bill’s sponsor, warned, “If foreign adversaries succeed in skewing future standards toward their own priorities, the U.S. risks being placed at a significant economic and strategic disadvantage.”

These three bills now sit in the Senate where they have been referred to the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. With the 118th Congress set to conclude on Jan. 3, 2025, these House-passed bills may face slim chances of clearing the Senate in time.

Instead, the actions may reflect a strategic effort to highlight legislative priorities and build momentum for future efforts in the next session of Congress.