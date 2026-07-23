House Republicans Question Future of Federal Broadband Programs
GAO tells lawmakers fewer broadband programs may be needed after BEAD
Jericho Casper
— 3 min read
WASHINGTON, July 23, 2026 – House Republicans repeatedly questioned Wednesday whether the federal government still needs roughly 130 programs supporting broadband access.
The issue surfaced throughout a hearing of the House Communications and Technology Subcommittee. Among the measures under discussion was the bipartisan PLAN for Broadband Act, which would require the executive branch to develop a national broadband strategy.