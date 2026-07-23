Congress

House Republicans Question Future of Federal Broadband Programs

GAO tells lawmakers fewer broadband programs may be needed after BEAD

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

3 min read
House Republicans Question Future of Federal Broadband Programs
Screenshot of Andrew Von Ah, director of physical infrastructure for the Government Accountability Office, at a House Communications and Technology subcommittee hearing on July 22, 2026.

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2026 – House Republicans repeatedly questioned Wednesday whether the federal government still needs roughly 130 programs supporting broadband access.

The issue surfaced throughout a hearing of the House Communications and Technology Subcommittee. Among the measures under discussion was the bipartisan PLAN for Broadband Act, which would require the executive branch to develop a national broadband strategy. 

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