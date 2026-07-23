Wireless

Malibu City Council Votes to Bar New Wireless Facilities in Residential Neighborhoods

The city enacted a resolution prohibiting the placement of new cell equipment closer than 300 feet of residential property lines.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Malibu City Council Votes to Bar New Wireless Facilities in Residential Neighborhoods
Photo of Malibu Mayor Bruce Silverstein being sworn in as mayor in Malibu, Calif., on Feb. 10, 2026, from the Malibu City Council.

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2026 – The Malibu City Council voted unanimously to bar new wireless facilities in the city’s residential neighborhoods on July 20. 

The California city, known for its coastal beauty and celebrity-occupied homes along scenic cliffs, approved a pair of resolutions, Resolution No. 26-53, that are designed to keep cell equipment away from homes.

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Wireless Malibu California Bruce Silverstein Patrick Archis Marianne Riggins Malibu City Council

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