Malibu City Council Votes to Bar New Wireless Facilities in Residential Neighborhoods
The city enacted a resolution prohibiting the placement of new cell equipment closer than 300 feet of residential property lines.
Abby Larkin
— 2 min read
WASHINGTON, July 23, 2026 – The Malibu City Council voted unanimously to bar new wireless facilities in the city’s residential neighborhoods on July 20.
The California city, known for its coastal beauty and celebrity-occupied homes along scenic cliffs, approved a pair of resolutions, Resolution No. 26-53, that are designed to keep cell equipment away from homes.