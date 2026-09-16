AI Infra Summit 2026

How Shifts in Computing from AI Are Changing Chip Architectures

Amid a history lesson on chip advances since 1965, Nvidia and Intel outlined their plans for AI computing.

Akul Saxena

Akul Saxena

5 min read
How Shifts in Computing from AI Are Changing Chip Architectures
Photo of Ian Cutress (left), CEO and chief analyst at More Than Moore, speaking with Google Fellow Dave Patterson at the AI Infra Summit in Santa Clara, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2026 — In the Tuesday kickoff keynote at the AI Infra Summit here, Dave Patterson, a distinguished engineer and fellow at search giant Google, traced the role that chip advances have played in artificial intelligence computing.

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The push to make AI complete tasks autonomously, Patterson said, is increasing demand for central processing units, or CPUs, the chips that run programs on everyday computers.

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