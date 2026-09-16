How Shifts in Computing from AI Are Changing Chip Architectures
Amid a history lesson on chip advances since 1965, Nvidia and Intel outlined their plans for AI computing.
Akul Saxena
— 5 min read
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2026 — In the Tuesday kickoff keynote at the AI Infra Summit here, Dave Patterson, a distinguished engineer and fellow at search giant Google, traced the role that chip advances have played in artificial intelligence computing.
The push to make AI complete tasks autonomously, Patterson said, is increasing demand for central processing units, or CPUs, the chips that run programs on everyday computers.