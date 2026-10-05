Wireless

Dish Wireless Bankruptcy Pause to Continue

Dish DBS, another EchoStar subsidiary, emerged from bankruptcy last week after shedding $4.3 million in debt

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
Dish Wireless Bankruptcy Pause to Continue
Photo of EchoStar CEO Charlie Ergen in 2010 from Paul Sakuma/AP

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2026 – Litigation of Dish Wireless’s bankruptcy will be paused again so the company can attempt mediation with former business partners, a judge ruled Friday.

The case, already on hold since Sept. 14 to give the two sides a breather to negotiate, will remain on ice until Nov. 4. 

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