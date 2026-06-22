AI

In Interview with AP, Nvidia's Jensen Huang Urges Americans to Use AI More

Society has no choice but to change in the advent of AI, although Huang has been optimistic about the technology’s potential.

Associated Press

Associated Press

6 min read
In Interview with AP, Nvidia's Jensen Huang Urges Americans to Use AI More

SHERMAN, Texas, June 21, 2026 (AP) — Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang — whose work helped propel artificial intelligence — stressed in an Associated Press interview Tuesday that society needs to change with the advent of AI, arguing that a fuller embrace of the technology would improve people's lives.

Huang has been optimistic about AI’s potential to rapidly transform society, creating faster economic growth and more scientific breakthroughs. But as the head of a computer chip company now developing AI systems, he and others are confronting a public increasingly concerned about the potential harm the technology might bring. Huang has felt obligated to respond to critics who warn of job losses and threats to humanity itself.

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