Sign in Subscribe
BEAD

Indiana Delivers Fiber at Low Cost in First BEAD Awards

Preliminary results show $3,700 per passing for fiber builds.

Jericho Casper

Jericho Casper

1 min read
Indiana Delivers Fiber at Low Cost in First BEAD Awards
Photo of the Indiana Broadband Office's Chief Broadband Officer Steve Cox and Deputy Broadband Program Director Latasha Hayes from IBO.

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2025 – Indiana’s preliminary Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment awards show that full-fiber broadband can be delivered at relatively low cost, with projects averaging about $3,700 per location.

The Indiana Broadband Office announced Monday that it had preliminarily awarded about $347 million, or 40% of its total $868 million BEAD allocation, to cover roughly 70% of the state’s eligible locations with 100% fiber broadband projects.

The state awarded funding to 24 providers for more than 400 projects, covering about 90,000 addresses in its first round of BEAD funding.

Map showing BEAD Round 1 awarded locations in blue and remaining eligible locations in green from the Indiana Broadband Office.

Indiana’s results show what’s at risk if the Trump administration’s proposed changes to BEAD move forward. 

Former BEAD director Evan Feinman warned last week that before his departure in March, officials at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration were discussing imposing strict price-per-location cost limits.

He said if Trump-appointed officials set caps as low as $2,500 to $5,000, it could gut many states’ fiber-first plans — with as much as 50% to 70% of BEAD-funded projects shifting to low-Earth orbit satellite service instead.

Indiana, meanwhile, still has about $521 million — or 60% of its BEAD allocation — left to award in future rounds to cover the remaining 30% of eligible locations.

“The IBO will be working with the providers to create project areas with the remaining eligible BEAD locations for Round 2,” the agency said in a release. “Awards will be announced publicly later this year after we have received provisional approval from the NTIA.”

Post tagged in
BEAD Indiana Broadband Office Fiber Evan Feinman

Read more

Popular Tags

Voice Providers, Public Safety at Odds on Loosening Outage Reporting FCC California $15 Low-Income Internet Bill Gets a Hearing Broadband's Impact Indiana Delivers Fiber at Low Cost in First BEAD Awards BEAD House Passes NTIA Reauthorization, Rural Broadband Protection Acts NTIA Chittenden County CUD Will Soon Emerge From The 'Dark Ages' with Fiber Expansion Infrastructure FCC’s New Broadband Fabric Now Governs High-Cost Program Oversight Broadband Mapping and Data