International Airlines Seek Rebates for Gear Upgrades Tied to FCC Auction Rules

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2026 – An international airline trade group wants to be reimbursed for equipment upgrades that will be required after a spectrum auction in the U.S.

The International Air Transport Association is suing the Federal Communications Commission for the agency’s decision to limit rebates to domestic airlines. The group filed an appeal in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit Monday.

After the agency’s upper C-band auction next year, U.S. airlines could receive anywhere from $3.8 billion to $5.7 billion in rebates for swapping in upgraded altimeters that can handle more interference. Those would be paid by winning bidders.

The FCC decided to limit that to domestic airlines because of the “fluid and itinerant nature” of foreign-registered airlines in the country. IATA noted that the Federal Aviation Administration estimated it would ultimately cost about $1 billion for non-U.S. airlines to upgrade their gear.

“This places a discriminatory cost burden on foreign air carriers — forcing them to address costs through measures such as reducing services, passing costs onto customers, or delaying other upgrades or optional preventative maintenance,” wrote Pantelis Michalopoulos, a longtime telecom attorney representing the group. “This in turn will lead to reduced flight availability and higher prices for U.S. consumers.”

IATA asked the court to vacate the agency’s July order setting rules for the upper C-band transition and make foreign airlines eligible for rebates.

The FAA, which is conducting a parallel rulemaking on the altimeter transition, said in its own order that it estimated about 58,000 pieces of gear will need to be replaced on U.S. fleets, at between $80,000 and $120,000 a piece.

Passenger aircraft will need to complete their upgrades by the end of 2030, while other cargo and military planes get an additional four years. That should be enough for the mobile carriers to light up the band in large markets in late 2030, according to the FCC.

The major U.S. airlines had asked for spare altimeters to be eligible for rebates, something the agency didn’t opt to include in the final order.