Scams in the U.S. Are at a Record High, Yet Most Victims Get No Help
Although both the Trump administration and Congress are pursuing new options, victims still have little recourse.
Associated Press
— 13 min read
Sept. 2, 2026 (AP) – When Simon’s wife of 43 years passed away, it felt a bit like he’d died too.
In his overwhelming grief, Simon sought companionship online, like so many other lonely widows and widowers. Almost immediately he met Emily. But over the next few months, Emily, who Simon realized too late was a fake, stole $800,000 from him.