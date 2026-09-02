Cybersecurity

Scams in the U.S. Are at a Record High, Yet Most Victims Get No Help

Although both the Trump administration and Congress are pursuing new options, victims still have little recourse.

Associated Press

Associated Press

13 min read
Scams in the U.S. Are at a Record High, Yet Most Victims Get No Help
Photo of Debra Fox, who had $58,000 stolen from her in a romance scam, on May 12, 2026, by David Goldman/AP

Sept. 2, 2026 (AP) – When Simon’s wife of 43 years passed away, it felt a bit like he’d died too.

In his overwhelming grief, Simon sought companionship online, like so many other lonely widows and widowers. Almost immediately he met Emily. But over the next few months, Emily, who Simon realized too late was a fake, stole $800,000 from him.

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Cybersecurity scams Congress Erin West FTC AI Susan Bivins IRS Kathy Stokes Debra Fox Kenneth Kelly AP Alice Lin Ari Redford Digital Services Act Louise Baxter Brian Glick Paolo Ardoino Justice Department Seto Bagdoyan Rebecca Keithley Chris Scott

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