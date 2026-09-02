Infrastructure

Fidium Breaking Ground on BEAD Work, Signing Hyperscaler Deals

The company is still aiming for 2 million fiber passings by the end of 2027

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

2 min read
Fidium Breaking Ground on BEAD Work, Signing Hyperscaler Deals
Photo of Fidium CEO Gaurav Juneja from the company

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2026 – Fidium is breaking ground on some Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program passings and signing connectivity deals with hyperscalers, the company’s CEO said Wednesday.

Fidium CEO Gaurav Juneja said that the company had broken ground on a BEAD project in Maine, and that New Hampshire and Vermont would hopefully follow soon. He spoke on a Fiber Broadband Association webinar.

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