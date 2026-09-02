Fidium Breaking Ground on BEAD Work, Signing Hyperscaler Deals

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2026 – Fidium is breaking ground on some Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program passings and signing connectivity deals with hyperscalers, the company’s CEO said Wednesday.

Fidium CEO Gaurav Juneja said that the company had broken ground on a BEAD project in Maine, and that New Hampshire and Vermont would hopefully follow soon. He spoke on a Fiber Broadband Association webinar.