NTCA

NTCA Supports Semmler for Second USAC Board Term

Semmler’s regulatory experience would help guide USAC, NTCA says

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

2 min read
NTCA Supports Semmler for Second USAC Board Term
Photo of Kara Semmler, General Counsel and Executive Director of the South Dakota Telecommunications Association

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2026 – NTCA CEO Micheal Romano supported the nomination of Kara Semmler, General Counsel and Executive Director of the South Dakota Telecommunications Association (SDTA) for a second term as a representative on the Board of Directors of the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC).

In a Sept. 21 letter to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, Romano said Semmler has the experience needed to continue serving on the USAC board, which oversees the administration of Universal Service Fund programs under the direction and oversight of the FCC.

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NTCA Kara Semmler Brendan Carr SDTA USAC Micheal Romano USF

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