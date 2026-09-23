NTCA Supports Semmler for Second USAC Board Term

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2026 – NTCA CEO Micheal Romano supported the nomination of Kara Semmler, General Counsel and Executive Director of the South Dakota Telecommunications Association (SDTA) for a second term as a representative on the Board of Directors of the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC).

In a Sept. 21 letter to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, Romano said Semmler has the experience needed to continue serving on the USAC board, which oversees the administration of Universal Service Fund programs under the direction and oversight of the FCC.