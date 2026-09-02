Pole Attachments

Utility Group Warns ‘Minor’ Pole Attachments Can Create Major Risks for Linemen

Objects left on utility poles can be dangerous for crews working to maintain power systems

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

2 min read
Utility Group Warns ‘Minor’ Pole Attachments Can Create Major Risks for Linemen
Photo of a utility pole overcrowded with staples.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2026 – A Mississippi electric utility group is warning that seemingly minor attachments to utility poles can create serious safety hazards for lineworkers.

The North East Mississippi Electric Power Association (NEMEPA) said nails, staples, screws, and other hardware used to attach signs, flyers, and other materials can remain embedded in poles long after the original attachment has been removed.

CTA Image

Sign Up for FREE for Section A

Sign Up for FREE for Section A
Post tagged in
Pole Attachments Mississippi Oxford NEMEPA

Read more

Popular Tags

EchoStar Says Subsidiaries Should be Able to Draw on FCC Trust FCC Study Links Broadband Adoption to Lower 'Time Poverty' Broadband's Impact Fidium Breaking Ground on BEAD Work, Signing Hyperscaler Deals BEAD House Subcommittee Advances Broadband Bills NTIA The Kingsbury Commitment Promised Competition. AT&T Got 98% of Long Distance AT&T Fidium Breaking Ground on BEAD Work, Signing Hyperscaler Deals Infrastructure