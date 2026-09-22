Michigan Aims to Empower Residents with New BEAD-Tracking Website

of government and private sector leaders holding a fiber cable, from Michigan Public

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2026 – Michigan officials hope to help residents track government-funded broadband projects.

In June 2025, the Trump administration issued a policy notice requiring Michigan, alongside 44 other states , to permit a new round of bidding for broadband providers, prompting a complete relaunch of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program (BEAD) program.

As Michigan is currently in the process of relaunching BEAD, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, LEO, created a community-oriented webpage through Michigan’s High Speed Internet Office, MIHI.

The page includes sections such as “Where is my internet?" which emphasizes how internet access provides residents with better resources concerning connection with distant relatives, education, healthcare, employment, and economic opportunity.

This page additionally shares updates on ongoing construction from information on equipment, to temporary lane closures.

Furthermore, the page includes links notifying residents on updates to projects through the newly changed “Michigan Broadband Map.”

As of now, the map displays which locations are tied to which BEAD grants while simultaneously informing residents about alternative funding programs and other broadband availability.