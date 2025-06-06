NTIA Rewrites Rules for BEAD, Forcing States to Rebid Broadband Projects

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2025 – The Trump administration Commerce Department on Friday issued a policy notice dramatically rewriting the rules governing the $42.5 billion broadband infrastructure program.

The administration rescinded three state broadband plans approved by the Biden administration, required a new round of bidding by broadband providers, opened priority projects potentially to non-fiber technologies, and temporarily rescinded approval for all nondeployment funding – pending future guidance.

However, Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration declined to adopt a nationwide high-cost threshold, the cost per location at which a priority project could lose out to a cheaper non-priority project.

States also do not need to entirely rerun their broadband challenge process, but will have to take into account the presence of unlicensed fixed wireless for their eligibility maps.

The guidance from NTIA, the agency responsible for the massive program, will update the Notice of Funding Opportunity that had been required within six months of the November 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and was issued in May 2022. That prior NOFO put elaborate rules in place for states to develop “initial proposals” and “final proposals” before they could receive funds under BEAD.

“Today we proudly announce a new direction for the BEAD program that will deliver high-speed internet access efficiently on a technology-neutral basis, and at the right price,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in a statement.

State awards rescinded

The agency rescinded its approval of final proposals from Louisiana, Delaware, and Nevada, which it had greenlit under the Biden administration. Those documents include the grants a state is planning on awarding to ISPs under the program.