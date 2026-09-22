Colorado Cancels $100 Million BEAD Award After Finding Misuse of Funds
The state is rebidding the 10,000 affected locations
The state is rebidding the 10,000 affected locations
Colorado Broadband Office terminates Maverix Broadband’s BEAD grants and refers the case to the state’s Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Treasury Inspectors
Meador accused the former FTC chair of putting personal and political priorities ahead of the agency’s competition mission
FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said planned auctions could bring in $100 billion
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