BEAD

Colorado Cancels $100 Million BEAD Award After Finding Misuse of Funds

The state is rebidding the 10,000 affected locations

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

2 min read
Colorado Cancels $100 Million BEAD Award After Finding Misuse of Funds
Photo of the Colorado State Capitol building in downtown Denver in 2019 by David Zalubowski/AP

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2026 – Colorado’s broadband deployment efforts have suffered a setback.

The Colorado Broadband Office has canceled more than $100 million in grant funding to local ISP Maverix Broadband, the agency said Monday.

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