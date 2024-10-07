Internet of Things, Augmented Reality Promoted at 6 GigaHertz

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2024 – The Federal Communications Commission chairwoman circulated Friday a proposal to expand unlicensed operation for very low power devices in the 6 GigaHertz (GHz) band.

The proposal being shared with commissioner offices would open up the remaining 350 megahertz of the band for indoor and outdoor use by VLP devices, without a frequency coordination system. The FCC opened 850 megahertz of the band with the same conditions last year.

“Opening up access to the airwaves without licenses makes it possible to innovate without permission and to develop low-power wireless technologies that change the way we live and work,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement .

The agency said that “to ensure the risk of interference remains insignificant, the devices would be required to employ a contention-based protocol, implement transmit power control, and be prohibited from operating as part of a fixed outdoor infrastructure.”

Wi-Fi and unlicensed spectrum proponents, who have been pushing for the move since the FCC opened up the first tranche of the band, were pleased.

“This expansion is essential for supporting next-generation innovations in areas like smart homes, Internet of Things (IoT), telemedicine, and AR/VR,” the Wi-Fi Alliance said in a statement. “Wi-Fi Alliance enthusiastically supports this proposal, reflecting the Wi-Fi industry’s confidence that expanded access to 6 GHz spectrum will continue to support transformative technologies while maintaining reliability of critical 6 GHz operations.”

Large tech companies like Apple, Google, and Meta have also been urging FCC staff to open up the extra airwaves. The companies and their lobbying groups have repeatedly gone to the agency with reports showing minimal interference from VLP devices. Consumer groups have been asking for slightly increased power levels indoors, something the FCC hasn’t acted on yet.

Utility companies, among the band’s incumbents, have some reservations. The Utilities Technology Council met directly with Rosenworcel and other commissioners in July to say it was “very concerned” about interference from unlicensed users. Public safety officials had similar fears.

“Public safety agencies lack the resources to promptly detect, identify, and eliminate interference from unlicensed devices, and viable alternatives to support mission critical communications in the event 6 GHz becomes untenable have yet to be identified,” the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials told staff from four commissioner offices.

Last year’s order was approved unanimously. The proposed item is not on the agenda for the agency’s October meeting.