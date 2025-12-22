Is the FCC an Independent Agency? Al Gore Certainly Didn't Think So

💡 ▪️Jeffries, Schumer Demand NTIA Release BEAD Non-Deployment Funds ▪️New Texas Law’s Fiber Mandate Could Force Flood-Prone Youth Camps to Close ▪️In 2025, Trump Became King of the Congressional Review Act ▪️Nathan Simington joins Ericsson Federal Technologies Group ▪️Waverly Utilities in Iowa to Exit Cable TV Business Next October ▪️NCTA Critical of Trump’s 6G Wireless Plan ▪️FCC Approves WOW! Sale to Crestview, DigitalBridge Team ▪️Burned out, Wyoming Republican Sen. Lummis Not Running in 2026

Dog Food: The question of the hour: Is the FCC an independent agency? As a legal matter, maybe it is or maybe it’s just an executive agency like the Council on Environmental Quality or the Council of Economic Advisers. The Supreme Court will let us know when it rules in Trump v. Slaughter next June or July. Legal niceties aside, the idea that the FCC has not been run out of the White House for decades is a conceit embraced by the left today because it provides an excuse to hammer President Trump for believing that Article II’s Vesting Clause established a unitary executive. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr and FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty, Republicans who do not believe the FCC is an independent agency, are just standing in the way of the real target sitting in the Oval Office. (More after paywall.)

From left: Vice President Al Gore and FCC Chairman Reed Hundt in the 1990s