Joel Thayer Named Chief of Staff to FTC Commissioner Mark Meador

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2025 – Joel Thayer has been appointed Chief of Staff to Federal Trade Commissioner Mark Meador, according to announcements posted on social media Tuesday.

Meador announced the move on X , describing Thayer as “a dear friend and an incredible lawyer and advisor,” and calling the appointment “a huge win for America.”

Thayer responded, “The honor is all mine and couldn’t ask for a better boss,” affirming his commitment to advancing the Trump’s administration’s policy agenda.

Former FCC official Evan Swarztrauber also commended the appointment, calling Thayer “one of the most prolific and effective advocates in Washington.”

Thayer, who currently leads the Digital Progress Institute, is well known in Washington policy circles for his work on telecommunications, antitrust, privacy, and cybersecurity.

Prior to leading the think tank, Thayer served as policy counsel for ACT | The App Association and held legal and policy roles at Phillips Lytle. His government experience includes clerkships at the FCC and FTC, and staff positions for former Reps. Lee Terry (R-Neb.) and Mary Bono (R-Calif.).