Sign in Subscribe
People

Joel Thayer Named Chief of Staff to FTC Commissioner Mark Meador

Thayer is well known in Washington policy circles for his work on telecommunications.

Clara Easterday

Clara Easterday

1 min read
Joel Thayer Named Chief of Staff to FTC Commissioner Mark Meador
Photo of Joel Thayer, Chief of Staff to FTC Commissioner Mark Meador.

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2025 – Joel Thayer has been appointed Chief of Staff to Federal Trade Commissioner Mark Meador, according to announcements posted on social media Tuesday.

Meador announced the move on X, describing Thayer as “a dear friend and an incredible lawyer and advisor,” and calling the appointment “a huge win for America.”

Thayer responded, “The honor is all mine and couldn’t ask for a better boss,” affirming his commitment to advancing the Trump’s administration’s policy agenda.

Former FCC official Evan Swarztrauber also commended the appointment, calling Thayer “one of the most prolific and effective advocates in Washington.”

Thayer, who currently leads the Digital Progress Institute, is well known in Washington policy circles for his work on telecommunications, antitrust, privacy, and cybersecurity. 

Prior to leading the think tank, Thayer served as policy counsel for ACT | The App Association and held legal and policy roles at Phillips Lytle. His government experience includes clerkships at the FCC and FTC, and staff positions for former Reps. Lee Terry (R-Neb.) and Mary Bono (R-Calif.).

Post tagged in
People Briefs FTC Mark Meador Joel Thayer Evan Swarztrauber Rep. Lee Terry Rep. Mary Bono Mack

Read more

Popular Tags

Tribes, Industry Still Disagree on Auction Priority Window FCC Trade Groups Ask FCC to Loosen Engineer Certification, Broadband Label Rules Broadband's Impact FiberLight to Acquire Metro Fiber Networks BEAD Bipartisan PLAN Act Reintroduced in House NTIA Judge Orders Federal Agencies to Spend Billions on Infrastructure and Energy Infrastructure FCC’s New Broadband Fabric Now Governs High-Cost Program Oversight Broadband Mapping and Data