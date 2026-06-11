Juneteenth Special: How DigitalC and Tarana Are Connecting Cleveland

10K Connections and Counting!

Thursday, June 19 | 1:00 PM ET

DigitalC, a nonprofit technology social enterprise on a mission to bridge the digital divide, for good, has surpassed 10,000 connections in Cleveland, Ohio. With Tarana’s next-generation Fixed Wireless Access (ngFWA) technology, DigitalC has deployed a citywide, high-speed broadband network, delivering affordable internet service to neighborhoods long overlooked by traditional telecom investment in Cleveland and beyond. Join this webinar to learn what enabled DigitalC’s success, what’s next for the organization, and how other operators and cities can replicate this approach, now known as The Cleveland Model, to make meaningful progress on the digital divide.

Join Broadband Breakfast, Digital C and Tarana Wireless for this special Juneteenth Event about Connections in Cleveland!

Panelists

Councilman Brian Kazy , Ward 13, City of Cleveland, Ohio

, Ward 13, City of Cleveland, Ohio Carl Guardino , Vice President of Government Affairs & Policy, Tarana Wireless

, Vice President of Government Affairs & Policy, Tarana Wireless Joshua Edmonds , CEO, DigitalC

, CEO, DigitalC Drew Clark (moderator), CEO and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Panelist Resources

Councilman Brian Kazy represents Ward 13, which spans from the Lakewood border near West 117th Street to the boundary of Brook Park, and includes the West Side neighborhoods of Bellaire-Puritas, Puritas-Longmead and Rockport which together make up part of West Park. He was recently appointed Chair of the National League of Cities (NLC) 2025 Public Safety and Crime Prevention Federal Advocacy Committee. In this leadership role, he will also serve a one-year term on the NLC Board of Directors.

Carl Guardino serves as the Vice President of Government Affairs & Policy at Tarana. After three decades in CEO and senior officer roles, including 24 years as CEO of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, Carl came to Tarana after leading global government affairs for Bloom Energy. Carl also serves as Chair of the CA Transportation Commission, which annually programs and allocates nearly $15 billion in transportation improvements throughout the state. Through his past leadership roles, Carl has led and co-led 19 statewide, regional, and countywide ballot initiatives, winning 18 out of 19 campaigns.

Joshua Edmonds, CEO at DigitalC, is revolutionizing Cleveland's digital landscape with bold ambition. By securing $53 million in public, private and philanthropic investments for the nonprofit social enterprise, DigitalC is disrupting the telecommunications industry and bridging the city's glaring digital divide. Edmonds leads DigitalC with relentless tenacity, embodying the consistency and leadership that define the organization's ethos. Under his guidance, DigitalC redefines connectivity through community-based collaborations to deliver superior high-speed home internet and tailored digital skills training.

Breakfast Media LLC CEO Drew Clark has led the Broadband Breakfast community since 2008. An early proponent of better broadband, better lives, he initially founded the Broadband Census crowdsourcing tool to collect and verify broadband data left unpublished by the Federal Communications Commission. As CEO and Publisher, Clark presides over the leading media community advocating for higher-capacity internet everywhere through topical, timely and intelligent coverage. Clark also served as head of the Partnership for a Connected Illinois, a state broadband initiative.

About Tarana

Tarana is the creator of ngFWA (next-generation fixed wireless access) — an entirely new technology built from the ground up to deliver reliable residential broadband. G1, our ngFWA platform, overcomes previously insurmountable industry challenges for service providers in every market to deliver better broadband more efficiently.