Kansas

Kansas Governor Announces $43 Million Middle Mile Initiative

Broadband Project will be funded by NTIA.

Cameron Marx

Cameron Marx

2 min read
Photo of Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, D, speaking to reporters from July 2019 by AP Photo/John Hanna used with permission

June 3, 2025 – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, D, has announced plans for a $43 million publicly owned Middle Mile Broadband Initiative.

The initiative, funded by the National Telecommunication and Information Administration, seeks to expand access to broadband internet in rural communities. Dubbed “The Freestate Middle Mile Network,” the project focuses on providing fiber leasing opportunities for local providers in 2025 while strengthening public safety and transportation systems.

“The Freestate Network represents yet another transformative step in strengthening our digital future by laying the groundwork for long-term growth and connectivity in our communities,” Kelly said. “The network underscores my administration’s commitment to making Kansas a national leader in broadband innovation and infrastructure.”

