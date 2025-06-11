Laredo Considers Fines For Neglected Fiber Sites

June 11, 2025 – City officials in Laredo, Texas, met to address damage left on fiber construction sites on private property and whether to change fines for neglected damage.

The meeting consisted of council members and city planning officials, at the request of Council Member Dr. David Tyler King (Texas-District VI). In his request for the council he asked for “regulating fiber contractors and subcontractors” and “holding them accountable for damages to private property during fiber installation, up to the maximum allowable manner allowed by State law.”

Laredo, a small city on the U.S.-Mexico border, sits south of San Antonio. Out of the 257,602 residents, the city is only 10 percent to 20 percent covered by fiber, according to King.

Residents complained about gas and water pipes being disturbed and abandoned.

One resident commented under a Laredo Morning Times Facebook post : “The fiber companies damaged a major gas line a few months ago. The smell of gas permeated the entire neighborhood for two entire days. Extremely Blessed the entire neighborhood did not blow up.”

To address this problem, Vanessa Guerra, Laredo Planning and Zoning Director, illustrated in a brief presentation how fiber companies are now required to use hydro-excavating, a pressurized water-based method of excavation, to avoid damaging pipes in digging. Guerra also said that Vexus Fiber and city staff meet monthly to discuss damages.

Guerra confirmed that “with each project, companies are required to do their outreach.” This means following through with the Right of Way officials who inspect existing infrastructure and ask for detailed excavation plans for approval. Each site requires a form to be filled out and a fine to start construction.

A member of Guerra’s team said, “We give them 48 hours to restore, unless the damage is something major.” The member said that, unless the contractors give plans to restore, liability insurance deposits will be used to pay for damages.

Council members urge residents to call 311 to report damages, as the call will be recorded and tracked. Right of Way officials will then return to the site, determine what steps need to be taken for restoration, and follow up later to see if the site is returned to normal.

The state of Texas’s current law allows for a maximum of $4,000 per damage occurrence to be fined. The city of Laredo allows for $1,000 after the first offense, $2,000 after the second offense, and $4,000 after the third. It was proposed that the city adopt the state ordinance to protect the residents' property.