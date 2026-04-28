Lou Blatt: AI Models as Sovereign Assets, or Redefining Data Control in Emergency Communications

The traditional understanding of data sovereignty, focused on where data resides and which laws apply, is no longer sufficient in the age of AI.

That model is being reshaped by systems that operate across interconnected environments, continuously ingesting, transforming, and generating data in real time. With information moving across systems and jurisdictions, the question is no longer just where data sits, but how it moves, how it is used, and who controls the outputs.

In this environment, control is shifting from infrastructure to the models themselves. AI models are emerging as sovereign assets, embedding not only data, but decision-making logic, operational intelligence, and risk. This shift requires governance that reflects how AI actually functions, not how data was traditionally stored.

From compliance checkbox to operational readiness

For Emergency Communication Centers (ECCs), this evolution goes beyond a technical shift, reshaping how public safety systems are designed, operated, and governed. As AI becomes embedded in real-time response workflows, the focus pivots to controlling how models operate across jurisdictions, how outputs are generated, what was the actual outcome, and how risk is managed in live environments.

This means treating AI as core infrastructure, not a layer on top, with governance that prioritizes continuous improvement, accountability, and resilience under pressure.

The proliferation of AI in public safety has created a need for clearer parameters around how AI interacts with data, spanning territorial, operational, and technological consideration as well as legal control. ECCs should no longer treat data sovereignty as merely a compliance checkbox; it has become a strategic component of operational readiness.

For instance, organizations like APCO International are focused on this effort, having recently launched a working group to develop best practices for AI usage in ECCs.

Local survivability: The non-negotiable foundation

FCC 24-78 outlines how next-generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) upgrades improve network reliability and resilience while accelerating the delivery of location information to call centers. As cybersecurity risks and geopolitical tensions rise, the ability of public safety infrastructure to withstand any disruption becomes central to this progress.

At the same time, the shift to cloud-based call handling introduces both new capabilities and new dependencies. As agencies adopt these technologies, “local survivability” becomes a critical requirement, ensuring ECCs can continue operating independently during a cloud outage and reduce the risk of service interruptions. This is typically achieved through blended architectures, automatic failover systems, regional backups, and cross-jurisdiction collaboration.

Together, these approaches form the operational backbone for maintaining continuity in an increasingly AI-driven environment, where resilience is not optional, but essential to keeping emergency response systems functioning when they are needed most.

Mitigating jurisdictional risk through architectural controls

Approaches such as tenant isolation and regional controls are increasingly used to mitigate jurisdictional risk. By restricting AI processing to approved cloud regions and implementing strict tenant isolation, agencies can maintain greater operational control while still leveraging cloud-scale performance.

Capacity planning and provider contracts should be structured to minimize jurisdictional spillover, helping ensure that processing remains within appropriate legal boundaries during high-demand scenarios.

Hybrid architectures can also serve as an effective approach by separating data locality from AI processing. Sensitive data may remain on-premises or within controlled environments, while lightweight AI components operate at the edge or locally. In cloud-based AI environments, access should be managed through controlled APIs, with minimal data transmission and no persistent storage outside authorized systems.

Ownership of AI-derived data in emerging governance models

A key consideration in this landscape is the ownership of AI-derived data, such as emergency call transcripts, voice recordings, video content, or sentiment analysis outputs. Emerging governance models must clearly define data rights while still supporting innovation, with approaches like tokenization, blurring, and anonymization helping protect personally identifiable information while enabling analytical use.

At the same time, the convergence of AI and emergency communications is redefining data sovereignty, as public safety agencies move beyond traditional compliance frameworks and toward models that emphasize operational readiness, jurisdictional control, and local survivability.

Federal 9-1-1 cybersecurity guidance has also warned that NG9-1-1’s broader interconnections expand potential attack vectors even as they enable greater resilience and richer data sharing, making a sovereignty-first perspective critical to deploying AI in emergency response systems.

That shift demands a new approach to governance, one that reflects how AI functions rather than how data was historically stored, and ensures control keeps pace with how intelligence is created and used in real time.

Lou Blatt, Chief Product Officer brings over 20 years of corporate and product leadership experience to Intrado. Blatt oversees the creation and development of innovative Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) and public safety solutions. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.

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