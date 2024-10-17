Maine, in an Apparent First, to Offer Starlink to 9,000 Unserved Locations

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2024 - Maine is going to pay to subsidize Starlink terminals and service under a new program announced Thursday by Gov. Janet Mills (D) in an effort to connect 9,000 homes and businesses with no Internet access today.

The Maine Connectivity Authority said Thursday that its Working Internet ASAP will feature Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite Internet service to connect the hardest-to-reach locations in the state.

In a statement, Mills said her state will close the digital divided by the end of the year.

“Maine has more work to do to build out our broadband infrastructure – but by the end of this year, everyone in our state will have the opportunity to access a reliable connection," Mills said.

Under the program, Maine plans to coordinate the bulk purchase of low Earth orbit satellite hardware and service reservations from Starlink in November, hoping to close the digital divide for the remaining 1.5 percent of locations with no access to the internet.

Maine’s press release did not provide critical details, including: Will Maine provide Starklink equipment for free or at a discount, will it be an equipment rebate program, or will the state pay for monthly service for a certain number of months?

Starlink terminals cost $599 and monthly service is $120 for an unlimited data plan, according to the company’s website .

Starlink, the world’s largest LEO satellite provider , was selected by MCA through a request for proposal in the summer of 2024. Starlink serves more than 4 million subscribers globally who access service from a constellation of 6,000 satellites orbiting 340 miles above the Earth.

“We can't afford for people to be living in the digital dark,” said Andrew Butcher, President of MCA. “The Working Internet ASAP Program represents a critical step in fulfilling our commitment to expanding broadband access and digital equity in Maine.”